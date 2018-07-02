A newly formed transportation committee is seeking volunteer drivers to help area residents struggling with finding reliable transportation.
Both Mora and Ogilvie Schools provide free breakfast and lunch this summer to anyone 18 years of age and under. See below for dates and times or check out the school website for more information.
The Dala Heritage Society will once again bring the traditional Midsummer celebration of Sweden to the Mora Library Park Friday, June 22.
A pilot has received serious, but not life-threatening injuries June 18 after his aircraft crashed into a tree near the south side of Knife Lake, in the vicinity of the 255th Avenue and Keystone Street intersection.
Staff, board members, and volunteers have been busy getting ready for a two-day celebration of the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Kanabec History Center building Saturday and Sunday June 23-24.
The Mora Traveling Baseball Association traveling baseball teams are continuing to have a successful season. Four of the nine teams are in first place or tied for first place while the other teams are also finding many successes this summer.
With a new practice facility and the return of experienced players, the Mora Mustangs boys tennis team intends to work hard and meet high expectations in 2019.
The Mora Mustangs girls golf team overcame a late spring, indoor practices and rough terrain to advance four players to the second day of the Section 7AA tournament. With the entire team eligible to return next spring, the golfers are motivated for more success.
On June 14, Mora High School announced this year’s recipients of the Senior Scholar Athlete Award. This award is presented annually to those seniors who have met the following criteria:
The Ogilvie Lions softball team improved in hitting and defense over the 2018 season. With this year’s entire team eligible to return, the team expects to continue their progress next spring.
If you’re reading this column in your local newspaper, congratulations! Just by skimming your eyeballs over this page, whether it’s in print or online, you’re doing a vital service for your hometown, and for democracy as a whole. (Go ahead and take the rest of the day off.)
It is almost every month someone approaches me to talk about a piece they read in the paper only to realize what they thought was a news article was actually an advertisement.
In 2017, the Substance Abuse Coalition of Kanabec County heard from concerned community members that activities at the Mora Library Park were less than welcoming to families, youth and community members.
