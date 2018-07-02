News

Summer meals served at Mora, Ogilvie schools

Both Mora and Ogilvie Schools provide free breakfast and lunch this summer to anyone 18 years of age and under. See below for dates and times or check out the school website for more information.

Ultralight plane crash injures pilot

A pilot has received serious, but not life-threatening injuries June 18 after his aircraft crashed into a tree near the south side of Knife Lake, in the vicinity of the 255th Avenue and Keystone Street intersection. 

Sports

Traveling baseball teams in first

The Mora Traveling Baseball Association traveling baseball teams are continuing to have a successful season.  Four of the nine teams are in first place or tied for first place while the other teams are also finding many successes this summer. 

Golfers advance to finals

The Mora Mustangs girls golf team overcame a late spring, indoor practices and rough terrain to advance four players to the second day of the Section 7AA tournament. With the entire team eligible to return next spring, the golfers are motivated for more success.

Mora announces Senior Scholar Athlete

On June 14, Mora High School announced this year’s recipients of the Senior Scholar Athlete Award. This award is presented annually to those seniors who have met the following criteria: 

Donna Lindstrom

Donna Lindstrom, of Brooklyn Center, formerly of Finlayson, di…

Susanne E. Sweet

Susanne Esther Alexander Sweet of Sandstone, died peacefully o…

Philip R. Cottrell

Philip R. Cottrell, of Cedar, died peacefully on Thursday, Jun…

Loss of local newspapers threatens democracy

 If you’re reading this column in your local newspaper, congratulations! Just by skimming your eyeballs over this page, whether it’s in print or online, you’re doing a vital service for your hometown, and for democracy as a whole. (Go ahead and take the rest of the day off.) 

News vs. opinion

It is almost every month someone approaches me to talk about a piece they read in the paper only to realize what they thought was a news article was actually an advertisement. 